Sean Hingorani Running ARCA Season for Hattori

Sean Hingorani has partnered with Hattori Racing Enterprises for the 2024 season and is set to compete across all three of the ARCA Menards Series, the team announced Feb. 29.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series West champion will pilot the team’s No. 61, starting in two weeks at Phoenix Raceway in a combo race between the West and main series.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be piloting the [No.] 61 Fidelity Capital Toyota Camry for Hattori Racing Enterprisesin the 2024 ARCA Menards Series,” Hingorani said in a team release. “HRE consistently fields competitive cars, and I’m confident we can challenge the top contenders this season. Returning to familiar tracks with valuable experience under my belt gives me a strong foundation for success.

“I’m grateful for the support of Fidelity Capital, HMS Motorsport and Two Four Speed Media for the 2024 season. I can’t wait to make our debut together at the season opener for us in Phoenix.”

“Sean has quickly demonstrated significant potential in his early career, and we’re thrilled to welcome a driver of his caliber to Hattori Racing Enterprises,” team owner Shigeaki Hattori added. “His diverse winning record across various racing platforms is a testament to his versatility and adaptability. We believe he possesses the talent and drive to achieve great things with our team, and we’re excited to partner with Fidelity Capital to chase success in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series.”

The release did not make Hingorani’s exact schedule clear in terms of whether or not he would be running the full West schedule or what his main and East starts would be.

In 2023, Hingorani competed in 23 events across the ARCA Menards Series, picking up four wins, 17 top fives, 19 top 10s and the West title before season’s end while competing with Venturini Motorsports.

As for HRE, this news comes following the previous announcement it was downsizing its NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series operations ahead of the 2024 season, scaling back to a part-time basis.