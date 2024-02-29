Bubba Pollard Attempting Xfinity Debut

Bubba Pollard will attempt his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports at Richmond Raceway, JRM announced Feb. 29.

Pollard is driving the team’s part-time No. 88.

Rheem will sponsor the effort.

“I’m very excited,” Pollard said in a team release. “I really don’t know what to expect as it’s all very new to us, but I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Rheem and JR Motorsports have given me. I hope we can make the most of it.”

According to the release, Pollard will compete in the ARCA Menards Series East event at Five Flags Speedway to prepare for his Richmond appearance. His team for the event was not announced.

Pollard is the second driver announced to JRM’s No. 88. Carson Kvapil will also attempt his series debut in the car at Martinsville Speedway.

Pollard is a longtime super late model driver who also competes in the zMAX CARS Tour. Richmond will mark his first attempt in a NASCAR national series.