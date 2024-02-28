On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by TSJSports’ Peter Stratta to discuss the wild, crazy finish in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The guys get into whether it was the greatest finish of all time or not as well as whether the win was enough to keep Daniel Suarez employed at Trackhouse Racing. They also debate whether Atlanta how now become the best ticket for a first-time fan.

The quartet then talks about if Austin Dillon will retire from driving sooner than later with Austin Hill and Jesse Love looking good in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. They then give their favorite NASCAR cheating stories due to the penalty for Joey Logano‘s glove.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.