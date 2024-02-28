Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Will Trackhouse Say Adios to Daniel Suárez Despite the Win?

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by TSJSports’ Peter Stratta to discuss the wild, crazy finish in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The guys get into whether it was the greatest finish of all time or not as well as whether the win was enough to keep Daniel Suarez employed at Trackhouse Racing. They also debate whether Atlanta how now become the best ticket for a first-time fan.

The quartet then talks about if Austin Dillon will retire from driving sooner than later with Austin Hill and Jesse Love looking good in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. They then give their favorite NASCAR cheating stories due to the penalty for Joey Logano‘s glove.

See also
SHR Teams, Joey Logano Penalized After Atlanta

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
Podcast Manager

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Michael.massie 113x150

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share via