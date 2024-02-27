SHR Teams, Joey Logano Penalized After Atlanta

NASCAR issued level 1 penalties against Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Ryan Preece and Noah Gragson following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the sanctioning body announced Feb. 27.

Each team has been docked 35 owner and driver points following confiscation of their roof rails. According to NASCAR, the roof rail deflectors of the Nos. 10 and 41 did not meet required criteria, resulting in the points removals.

“It’s a team part, but it has to meet the CAD drawing,” NASCAR Senior VP of Competition Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio regarding the issue. “And in this case, it didn’t meet that.”

Additionally, Joey Logano was observed wearing a modified glove at Atlanta during his Cup qualifying run, which will cost the driver $10,000 for his violation.

Logano’s monetary penalty was a result of adding webbing between the fingers on his left glove and using it to enhance the performance of his car.

The $10,000 fine issued Tuesday follows the penalties he received at the start of the race.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, SS-Green Light Racing crew chief Jason Miller was suspended from each of the next two races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway following a physical altercation with Kyle Weatherman after the Atlanta race. Miller is the crew chief for the No. 14, which was driven by JJ Yeley last week.

In addition to Miller’s penalty, Ryan Truex was found with one loose lug nut after the Xfinity race. Seth Chavka, crew chief of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19, was fined $5,000.