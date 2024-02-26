Entry List: 2024 Victoria’s Voice 200

The entry list for the Victoria’s Voice 200, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ third race of the 2024 season, features 32 trucks for 36 positions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

All 32 trucks will qualify for the event as a result, barring any entry list changes.

Christopher Bell will race the No. 1 truck for TRICON Garage, his first Truck race of the season.

Floridian Motorsports is currently not entering a truck for the event, which would be the team’s first missed race of the season. However, the No. 21, with driver Mason Maggio, was a late entry at Atlanta Motor Speedway last week.

Connor Mosack is in the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports, making his first Truck start of the year.

After fielding Jack Wood in the No. 91 for the first two races of the year, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing switches to Zane Smith for Vegas.

The Victoria’s Voice 200 will run on Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX Sports 1.