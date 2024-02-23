Jesse Love Wins Xfinity Series Pole at Atlanta

Jesse Love scored his second consecutive pole on Friday (Feb. 23) at Atlanta Motor Speedway, meaning he’ll roll off first in his first two starts as a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver. With a speed of 173.935 mph, Love will line up next to Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill, just as he did last week. Hill slotted in with a 173.706 mph lap.

John Hunter Nemechek placed his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in third, and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst qualified fourth. Parker Kligerman completed the top five.

Sam Mayer, AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Truex, Justin Allgaier and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top 10.

Jordan Anderson, who finished fourth last weekend at Daytona International Speedway, did not set a lap time due to a mechanical failure. He will start 38th.

The field featured 38 entries, meaning all drivers will race Saturday (Feb. 24).

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will begin Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.