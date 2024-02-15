Through the Gears: Daytona 500 Betting Preview

The Daytona 500 is here and Derek Yoder gives you an in-depth preview of the race from a betting angle.

He gives out some of the best outright bets for the race, as well as some overall betting trends from the previous years.

Yoder wraps up the podcast by looking at some additional markets for the race to help find the best value on the bets of the weekend.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.