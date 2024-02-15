Takuma Sato Running Indy 500 for RLL

Takuma Sato will return to RLL Racing for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, RLL announced Feb. 15.

Sato returns to RLL for the first time since he ran for the organization full time in 2021.

Amada America will sponsor the effort.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to make my return to the 108th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Sato said in a team release. “A heartfelt thank you to Bobby [Rahal], Mike [Lanigan] and David [Letterman] and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity.

“Gratitude overflows as I am driving the No. 75 entry with primary sponsorship from AMADA. My journey with RLL spans over a decade marked by shared successes and rejoining the team fills me with immense excitement. Here’s to reconnecting with familiar faces and forging new alliances. I just can’t wait to get to work.”

Sato finished seventh in the Indy 500 in 2023, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Takuma to the team,” Bobby Rahal added. “We obviously had a great deal of success together and as I’ve said many times, Takuma’s spirit is something that motivates not only me and the entire team, but also his fans. We’re looking forward to his contributions and having a successful Indy 500.

“We were actively looking for a machine tool company a few years ago that could give us a competitive advantage, and we got to know AMADA and learn more about the tremendous machines and the technology services they provide. And, of course, our facility is a showcase for some of their technology in our production area. After having them with us as a primary sponsor in 2023, we’re thrilled that the relationship continues to grow. I can’t imagine a better match than AMADA, Takuma and our team.”

Sato is a two-time Indy 500 winner, taking the crown in 2017 and 2020.