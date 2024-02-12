Tire Pros Sponsoring Sam Mayer in 2 Events

Tire Pros will sponsor Sam Mayer in JR Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series No. 1 car as a primary partner for two races in 2024, JR Motorsports announced Feb. 12.

A sponsor for the prior three seasons with JRM’s No. 8 entry, Tire Pros moves to Mayer as primary sponsor at Phoenix Raceway on March 9 and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

It will be an associate sponsor for all other races on the 2024 Xfinity Series schedule.

This is Mayer’s second season with sponsorship from Tire Pros. The first was his rookie Xfinity season in 2021, when he raced with the sponsor twice.

“I’m really looking forward to getting this season started and partnering with Tire Pros again,” Mayer said in a team release. “It’s great to have them back at JR Motorsports, especially with the No. 1 team.”

Mayer broke through in the second half of 2023 when he scored his first career Xfinity win at Road America. He followed that win up with three more at Watkins Glen International, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and Homestead-Miami Speedway en route to a third-place points finish.

In all, Mayer scored four wins, 13 top fives and 19 top 10s in 2023.