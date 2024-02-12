Entry List: 2024 Fresh From Florida 250

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The first race of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season takes place this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

There are 38 trucks fighting for 36 spots, meaning two drivers will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Toni Breidinger is entered in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage, currently her only announced race in the series for 2024.

Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 features the team’s NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie for the second year in a row.

A new team, Floridian Motorsports, is fielding the No. 21, driven by Mason Maggio.

Jason White and Keith McGee will drive the Nos. 22 and 27 Fords, respectively, for Reaume Brothers Racing. It’s currently White’s only announced race with the team, while McGee will contest a part-time schedule.

FDNY Racing makes its usual appearance at Daytona with its No. 28, driven again by Bryan Dauzat.

Johnny Sauter will run the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports at Daytona, as several drivers will share the ride throughout the season.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s No. 91 will be piloted by Jack Wood in his first race of a part-time schedule in the series for 2024.

CR7 Motorsports owner Codie Rohrbaugh will run the No. 97 as Grant Enfinger’s teammate.

Cory Roper returns to Daytona as an owner-driver in his No. 04 Ford. Clay Greenfield also returns, as he will drive the No. 95 for GK Racing.

The 2024 Fresh From Florida 250 will be held Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET via FOX Sports 1.