Entry List: 2024 Daytona 500

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is here, with NASCAR releasing the entry list for the 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
There are 42 cars on the entry list for 40 spots, meaning two teams will go home, barring any entry list changes.
Riley Herbst will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing; the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular returns to the team after also running a part-time effort for RWR in 2023.
AJ Allmendinger, who will contest a part-time schedule for Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 in 2024 in addition to his return to the Xfinity Series, is entered for Daytona.
NY Racing Team is on the list after not attempting the 2023 Daytona 500. The driver and crew chief for the No. 44 entry have not yet been announced.
The other non-chartered entries that need to qualify their way in, in addition to NYRT, are Kaz Grala (Front Row Motorsports’ No. 36), David Ragan (RFK Racing’s No. 60), Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports’ No. 62), BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78) and Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club’s No. 84).
Daytona 500 Entry List
The Daytona 500 will be run on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET via FOX. Qualifying will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, while the 2024 Duel races to determine the lineup come Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
So my prediction for the final four spots for the Daytona 500 is Jimmie Johnson, David ragan, kaz grala and Anthony Alfredo.
How exciting…. someone will be going home.
Sad to think back to a time when every race had a couple of guys going home throughout the season. The Daytona 500 used to have 7 or more drivers going home. And there were 43 spots.
Of course charters really changed the landscape.
1972 Qualifier 1 – 35 cars
https://www.racing-reference.info/race-results/?raceId=1972-01&series=Q
1972 Qualifier 2 – 34 cars
https://www.racing-reference.info/race-results/?raceId=1972-02&series=Q
This is the newer and improved? NA$CAR!
Yeah that was the glory days.
Would it surprise anyone if J-Jo didn’t qualify and NA$CAR found a “rule” that let him into 500?
Jimmie Johnson will locked himself into the Daytona 500 based on his qualifying speed no matter what and that’s going to happen tonight.
I don’t think either is likely. I think he will get in without any help but nothing spectacular. Very doubtful a Petty/Legacy car will have improved that much since the end of last season.
During the race the driver matters as much or more than the car. It is the reverse qualifying at an RP track, the driver’s ability to increase their lap time is secondary to the abilities of the car. Of course we’ve seen weird things happen with the pole at Daytona through the years. And every time it happens the question of conspiracy comes up, and rightly so.
I’d say there is a better chance of Johnson winning the 500 than grabbing the pole.
I just got word that Jimmie Johnson will be racing his way into the Daytona 500 in the duels tomorrow night.