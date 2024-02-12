Entry List: 2024 Daytona 500

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is here, with NASCAR releasing the entry list for the 2024 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

There are 42 cars on the entry list for 40 spots, meaning two teams will go home, barring any entry list changes.

Riley Herbst will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing; the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular returns to the team after also running a part-time effort for RWR in 2023.

AJ Allmendinger, who will contest a part-time schedule for Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 in 2024 in addition to his return to the Xfinity Series, is entered for Daytona.

NY Racing Team is on the list after not attempting the 2023 Daytona 500. The driver and crew chief for the No. 44 entry have not yet been announced.

The other non-chartered entries that need to qualify their way in, in addition to NYRT, are Kaz Grala (Front Row Motorsports’ No. 36), David Ragan (RFK Racing’s No. 60), Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports’ No. 62), BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78) and Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club’s No. 84).

The Daytona 500 will be run on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET via FOX. Qualifying will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, while the 2024 Duel races to determine the lineup come Thursday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.