Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick Again Sporting SiriusXM Sponsorship

Toyota and SiriusXM have re-upped their partnership for the 2024 season, Toyota Racing announced Feb. 7.

As part of the sponsorship, SiriusXM will adorn cars for Ty Gibbs and Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

“Great to have SiriusXM on board for two races during the 2024 season,” Gibbs said in a release. “I know they have a great relationship with Toyota and hopefully we can get them a victory this year.”

“I’m really excited to have SiriusXM back on the race car this year,” Reddick added. “Over the years, I’ve spent a lot of time on SiriusXM talking to all sorts of different hosts, like my weekly visits with Larry McReynolds and Danielle Trotta. I’ve got to know a lot of people from SiriusXM really well over the years. It’s really cool to have them on the car, and look forward to trying to find victory lane with them this year.”

Gibbs will sport SiriusXM sponsorship at the spring Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway events, while Reddick will have the colors at Richmond Raceway in March, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Reddick earned two wins, 10 top fives and 16 top 10s in 2023, while Gibbs, in his rookie Cup season, scored four top fives and 10 top 10s.