Rajah Caruth Moving to Spire for 2024

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Rajah Caruth will remain in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2024, this time driving for Spire Motorsports, Spire announced Feb. 7.

Caruth will drive the No. 71, with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com in 10 events.

Chad Walter is Caruth’s crew chief.

Caruth moves to the team from the since-closed GMS Racing. In 2023, he earned four top 10s while driving the organization’s No. 24.

“We’ve talked about seminal moments for Spire Motorsports in the past, and I think this is another one of those moments,” Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a team release. “Rajah Caruth is an exceptional young man. He’s a very talented driver with a bright future. He’s obviously young in his career but he’s mature beyond his years.

“You hear people talk about an ‘it’ factor and when you talk to him and get to know him, it’s pretty obvious he has ‘it.’”

Added Caruth: “I’m usually a pretty stoic guy, emotionally, but it’s hard not to tear up a little bit thinking about this opportunity. There was a lot of uncertainty over the winter in almost every sense of the word. I just feel really blessed to be able to drive for Spire Motorsports and to be able to have Chad come with me.

I’m flattered to have the support of HendrickCars.com and, of course, [Rick Hendrick] and the whole Hendrick family. It’s a dream to be here and to have a full season and to have a place where I can grow is pretty special.”

Caruth joins Chase Purdy as Spire’s full-time Truck drivers for 2024.