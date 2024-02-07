David Starr Driving for MBM in Xfinity at Daytona

David Starr will pilot the No. 66 Chevrolet Camaro for MBM Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, MBM announced Feb. 7.

Green Light Performance Products will sponsor the effort.

The 57-year-old Houston native has driven for MBM in the past, most recently in 2021.

Crew chief for the effort will be team owner Carl Long.

“Daytona is one of my favorite tracks we race at. The unpredictable style of pack racing makes it fun and knowing that if we are in the mix at the end we have a shot to win,” Starr said in a team release. “I want to thank Carl, MBM Motorsports and their partners, along with my partners for joining us in Daytona.”

“From December to February, our plans have shifted dramatically. I am proud to combine our partners with the group of partners David has for our program, which is almost a reunion to say,” Long added. “David is a very accomplished driver. I think John Jackson and David are the only other people on the team sharing a late 1960s birthday. We look forward to showing these kids (drivers) the wise old veteran moves on track and bringing us a great finish.”

In 2023, Starr made five Xfinity starts between three teams. His best finish was 22nd three times.

MBM has not made any other announcements about its plans for the 2024 Xfinity season. It will also field an entry in the ARCA Menards Series opener for Armani Williams.