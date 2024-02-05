Justin Bonsignore Running Daytona for RJR

Justin Bonsignore will drive in the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race for Rette Jones Racing, RJR announced Feb. 5.

Bonsignore will drive the No. 30 in his ARCA debut.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to drive for Rette Jones Racing,” Bonsignore said. “They have a really strong program, and that should help with my learning curve into the ARCA Menards Series. “I can learn from Mark (Rette, co-owner) and all of his experiences to understand the small details that go into Superspeedway style racing.

“I feel really confident going into the race that I have a team that is capable of contending for the win – it will just be about getting myself up to speed and comfortable to go out there and get the job done.”

Bonsignore is a three-time champion in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, most recently in 2021. He scored five wins in the series in 2023.

“We are so thrilled about this opportunity with Justin for Daytona,” Rette added. “Justin is incredibly focused on making the most of this opportunity, and we believe we are bringing him a Ford Mustang that he can not only contend with for a top-10 finish but challenge for a win.

“Justin is the complete package for a driver, and we have worked with many drivers since our tenure began with Rette Jones Racing in 2016. He will take care of the car throughout the race but press the attack when the checkered flag is on the line.”

Bonsignore is the second driver announced to the RJR stable for 2024, following Paul Owens. Frankie Muniz drove the No. 30 full time in 2023, earning one top five and 11 top 10s.