Corey Heim Will Be Legacy & 23XI’s Reserve Driver

Corey Heim posted on X (formerly Twitter) Jan. 25 that he will be the reserve driver for NASCAR Cup Series teams Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing in 2024.

In addition to his reserve driver duties, he’ll also be Legacy’s simulator driver.

Heim has not yet made a start in the Cup Series. He made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2023 for Sam Hunt Racing, earning one top 10 in four starts.

He also drove all but one race (due to illness) in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023 for TRICON Garage, scoring three wins, 12 top fives and 19 top 10s.

He’ll return to both teams in 2024, again contesting the full Truck schedule for TRICON and driving a part-time Xfinity season for SHR.

Legacy sports John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones as its full-time Cup drivers, while 23XI features Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick on its roster.