Benebone Expands FRM Sponsorship With Michael McDowell

Michael McDowell will have Benebone sponsorship for two NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024, Front Row Motorsports announced Jan. 25.

The dog toy brand will sponsor McDowell’s No. 34 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February, followed by Watkins Glen International.

“It’s great to continue this authentic partnership with Benebone,” McDowell said in a team release. “[McDowell’s dog] Willow is loved in our family, just as millions of NASCAR fans love their dogs and want to treat them with the best USA-made products. That is what is so cool about this expanding relationship.”

Benebone sponsored McDowell at Pocono Raceway in 2023; he finished 19th.

In 2023, McDowell earned a win, two top fives and eight top 10s, finishing 15th in points.