RFK Adds Consumer Cellular Sponsorship for Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski will sport Consumer Cellular sponsorship in multiple NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 and beyond, RFK Racing announced Jan. 24.

The deal is for multiple years, though the exact length was not disclosed.

Keselowski’s No. 6 will feature Consumer Cellular in multiple races in 2024, starting at Phoenix Raceway.

He’ll also carry its colors at Kansas Speedway in May, Nashville Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We’re always excited to welcome new partners to not only our team here at RFK, but we’re thrilled to introduce and welcome Consumer Cellular to the sport of NASCAR,” Keselowski said in a team release. “As you can tell by their unique and engaging unveil of this partnership, the team is already ahead of the curve in creative ideas, and we hope to continue that this season and beyond.”

Keselowski is coming off a seven top-five, 16 top-10 season in the Cup Series, finishing eighth in points.