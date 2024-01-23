Marco Andretti Running Indianapolis With MAPEI Sponsorship

Marco Andretti will continue his streak of appearances in the Indianapolis 500, attempting to qualify for the 2024 edition with Andretti Global, the team announced Jan. 23.
MAPEI will sponsor the effort in the No. 98.
“It’s exciting for us to bring MAPEI into the Andretti family and provide them with their first experience in racing and the NTT IndyCar Series,” team owner Michael Andretti said in a release. “It’s apparent that MAPEI shares our passion for maximizing performance and achievement, which will show through our partnership goals. The Indianapolis 500 is a marquee event, and we’re honored to welcome a new brand as the primary partner on the No. 98 at the 500.”
Since moving away from full-time IndyCar competition after the 2020 season, Andretti has made a start in the Indy 500 every year since. In that span, his best result came in 2023 via a 17th-place run.
He has two wins in his career, which began in 2006.
Andretti will also contest a part-time ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2024, as previously reported.
The No. 98 does not have any other starts in the series currently announced for 2024.
