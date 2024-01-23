Layne Riggs Picks Up Infinity Sponsorship

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Layne Riggs will be sponsored by Infinity Communications Group in nine NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2024, Front Row Motorsports announced Jan. 23.

“Infinity Communications is one of my biggest supporters,” Riggs said in a team release. “Jeff (Coffey, owner) and his team have built a company that provides the best services in getting communication restored during disasters. The people are amazing at what they do and how quickly they can help a community affected by a disaster and I’m proud that I can represent them.”

Riggs’ first race with Infinity backing is at Martinsville Speedway.

He’ll also carry the colors on his No. 38 at Texas Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Pocono Raceway, The Milwaukee Mile, Kansas Speedway and again at Martinsville at the end of the season.

Riggs is entering his first full-time Truck season. The son of Scott Riggs has made six Truck starts since 2022, earning a top five and two top 10s.