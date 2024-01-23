Chili’s Sponsoring Corey LaJoie in Daytona 500

Corey LaJoie has picked up Chili’s sponsorship for the Daytona 500, Spire Motorsports announced Jan. 23.

Chili’s will adorn the No. 7 in the NASCAR Cup Series’ opening race of the 2024 season.

It will then continue as an associate sponsor in events throughout the year.

“We strive to partner with brands that want to embrace the spirit of motorsports and share our love for pushing the limits both on and off the track,” Jeff Dickerson, Spire co-owner, said in a team release. “Our partnership with Chili’s at the Daytona 500 will set a fun precedent for the season to come — we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

LaJoie scored two top fives and three top 10s in the Cup Series in 2023 for Spire.