Eric Johnson Jr. Added to BMR for Full ARCA West Season

Eric Johnson Jr. will drive the full 2024 ARCA Menards Series West season for Bill McAnally Racing, BMR announced Jan. 19.

Johnson will drive the No. 19 with sponsorship from Key Property Services and Pacific Office Automation.

It’s his second year with the team after a part-time schedule in 2023.

“To be part of such a prestigious team is truly a dream come true for me,” Johnson said in a team release. “Last year was an unforgettable experience filed with new challenges, and now I have a team I feel confident in. I still have so much to learn, but getting my feet wet in the series in 2023 was a great step in the right direction. I’m excited to work alongside Jack [Wood] and learn as much as I can from him and the BMR team.”

Johnson is the second driver announced to BMR’s ARCA stable for the year, following Jack Wood, who will pilot the No. 16 in West full time.

“We’re very excited to bring Eric back for a second season in the ARCA Menards Series West,” team owner Bill McAnally added. “In his four races, Eric showed us a lot potential and how quickly he can adjust to the car. Having Jack and Eric next season will give us a great chance for another championship.”

Johnson earned two top 10s in four West starts in 2023, with a best finish of ninth at All American Speedway.