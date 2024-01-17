Ryan Roulette Competing in Daytona ARCA Race With VFW Sponsorship

Ryan Roulette will compete in the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race of the 2024 season, Roulette announced Jan. 17.
He’ll drive the No. 12 for Fast Track Racing at Daytona International Speedway with sponsorship from the VFW.
Roulette is the first driver announced to the Fast Track program for 2024. The team fielded multiple cars in the ARCA test at Daytona last week.
Roulette has made three main-series ARCA starts since 2022, with a best finish of 12th at Elko Speedway last year. 2024 marks his first appearance at Daytona.
Roulette has not announced any additional races for the 2024 season.
