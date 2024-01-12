DeWalt Back With Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell will continue to be sponsored by DeWalt in 2024, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Jan. 12.

Bell’s No. 20 in the NASCAR Cup Series features DeWalt colors in 13 races in 2024, starting with the season-opening Daytona 500.

In 2023, Bell scored two wins, 10 top fives and 19 top 10s. One of those wins, at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track, came with DeWalt on the hood.

His other races with DeWalt on the No. 20 include events at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February, both Bristol races, Circuit of the Americas, Darlington Raceway in May, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Nashville Superspeedway, Richmond Raceway in August, Watkins Glen International, Talladega Superspeedway in October, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL and the Phoenix Raceway finale in November.