SRX Postponing Fourth Season

The Camping World SRX Series will not compete as planned in 2024, it announced Jan. 11.
The Superstar Racing Experience announced the “postponement” of the 2024 season, its fourth.
It is not yet clear if SRX has postponed its six-race season to later in the year or if it is an indefinite postponement.
The statement blamed “market factors that have proven too much to overcome.”
Continuing, the statement said SRX is “actively exploring strategic options for the series’ long-term potential. We made this announcement now to allow our partners the time and flexibility to best serve their interests.”
SRX had not yet announced any drivers for the 2024 season. It had, however, revealed five of its six expected tracks for the year, including a premiere trip to Cedar Lake Speedway.
Series owner Tony Stewart won the first SRX season in 2021, followed by Marco Andretti in 2022 and Ryan Newman in 2023.
The news comes the same week that co-founder Ray Evernham, who departed SRX after 2021, announced a revival of the International Race of Champions, on which SRX was modeled.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
Well that’s just great no racing for the srx series.
They probably could have got a 4th season out of the cars if Paul Tracy hadn’t spent the first 2.5 seasons tearing them all up! lol
So Evernham is rebooting IROC. Great way to shaft your former partners in
SRX.
Evernham is still an investor in SRX
I’ve never been a big fan of SRX, it always reminded me of a cross between IROC and a demo derby, but I have to wonder if we’ll ever see another SRX race.
Am I the only one who thinks Tony Stewart and Carl Hass have lost control of their joint and separate racing operations and are watching them slowly circle the toilet bowl? Stewart/Hass has been a NASCAR also ran for a couple years and is likely to go backwards without Harvick. Hass’ F1 team has never been anything but a back marker and now it’s imploding with both technical director Simone Resta and founder/Team Principal Gunther Steiner both jumping ship this week. Everham’s found a new partner and has bought IROC. And today we learned that SRX has cancelled their 2024 season. I wonder what’s next?
CBS must have pulled the plug on the series.