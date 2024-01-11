SRX Postponing Fourth Season

The Camping World SRX Series will not compete as planned in 2024, it announced Jan. 11.

The Superstar Racing Experience announced the “postponement” of the 2024 season, its fourth.

It is not yet clear if SRX has postponed its six-race season to later in the year or if it is an indefinite postponement.

The statement blamed “market factors that have proven too much to overcome.”

Continuing, the statement said SRX is “actively exploring strategic options for the series’ long-term potential. We made this announcement now to allow our partners the time and flexibility to best serve their interests.”

SRX had not yet announced any drivers for the 2024 season. It had, however, revealed five of its six expected tracks for the year, including a premiere trip to Cedar Lake Speedway.

Series owner Tony Stewart won the first SRX season in 2021, followed by Marco Andretti in 2022 and Ryan Newman in 2023.

The news comes the same week that co-founder Ray Evernham, who departed SRX after 2021, announced a revival of the International Race of Champions, on which SRX was modeled.