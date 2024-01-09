Austin Green Announces Part-Time Xfinity Run

Austin Green will race multiple events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, he tweeted Jan. 9.

Green, the son of former NASCAR competitor David Green, will drive for Peterson Racing Group.

The exact amount of races — and their locations — was not revealed in his post.

Previously in stock cars, Green made an appearance in the ARCA Menards Series for Visconti Motorsports at Toledo Speedway in 2020, finishing seventh.

Peterson, a longtime Trans-Am organization, entered one Xfinity race with its No. 87 in 2023. Andy Lally failed to qualify the car at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Green has competed with the team in Trans-Am competition.