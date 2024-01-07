3-Time ARCA Champion Tim Steele Dead at 55

Tim Steele, a three-time ARCA Menards Series champion, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

His daughter posted on her Facebook account, “This morning, my dad peacefully took the checkered flag here on earth 🏁 His life was an exhilarating ride, always at full throttle, driven by a passion for racing and a wild spirit. While many knew him for his accomplishments on the racetrack, his role as a dad and grandpa was by far the greatest victory! God Speed Dad, I love you!! ❤️”

Steele won the 1993, 1996 and 1997 ARCA titles. He accrued 41 wins, 86 top fives, 101 top 10s and led 5,453 laps in his 147-race ARCA career.

Condolences to the family, friends and fans of three-time ARCA Menards Series champion Tim Steele, who has died at the age of 55. Over the course of his ARCA career, he won 41 times, third all-time, and collected 31 poles. Tim will be missed by all in the ARCA community. pic.twitter.com/h7phQIXldO — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) January 7, 2024

The Coopersville, Mich. native competed in all three NASCAR national series, logging five NASCAR Cup Series starts, 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts.

Steele suffered injuries while testing at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a Cup car late in 1997. As a result, he missed the ARCA season finale at Atlanta though still captured the championship. The injury forced him out of his intended Cup Rookie of the Year run in 1998.

In June 1998, Steele came back to ARCA to win at Pocono Raceway. In his six-race return to the series, he won four times, including back-to-back wins at Pikes Peak International Raceway and the second Pocono event.

After winning four times in 2001 en route to a ninth-place finish in the points, Steele ran sporadically for the rest of his career.

Steele ranks second all time in ARCA championships, trailing only Frank Kimmel, and third all time with 41 victories.