Josh Bilicki Running Part-Time Schedule for DGM

Josh Bilicki will compete in multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series races for DGM Racing in 2024, DGM announced Jan. 4.

His first race will come at Daytona International Speedway in the season opener.

“Driving for DGM Racing and the Gosselin family over the last two years has really been a highlight of my NASCAR career,” Bilicki said in a team release. “Last year, we found ourselves consistently racing with teams triple our size. The team puts everything they have back into the program and no one is afraid of hard work, and I believe the results they achieved last year showcases that.

“I’m proud to go into the 2024 season calling DGM Racing my home and can’t wait to get to Daytona.”

“We are thrilled to have Josh Bilicki back with us in 2024,” DGM owner Mario Gosselin added. “He’s a very talented and skilled racer as well as a great person to be around. His attitude and drive to succeed makes him a great fit for our family-owned team. I am really looking forward to building on our momentum and achieving more together this year.”

The remainder of Bilicki’s schedule past Daytona was not revealed.

In 2023, Bilicki split time between all three NASCAR national series, including 11 starts in the Xfinity Series. He earned one top 10, an eighth-place result with DGM at Road America.

Bilicki is the second driver to be announced to the DGM stable for 2024. Kyle Weatherman will pilot the No. 91 full time.