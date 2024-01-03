Caesar Bacarella Competing at Superspeedways for APR

Caesar Bacarella will drive at least four superspeedway races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing in 2024, APR announced Jan. 3.

Bacarella, a co-owner of the team with Tommy Joe Martins, will drive the No. 45 at Daytona International Speedway.

The announcement of Bacarella’s Daytona entry also specified that the team plans to run the No. 45 part time in 2024.

Previously, the car was a full-time effort alongside APR’s Nos. 43 and 44, which will continue as full-season rides in 2024 with Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole, respectively.

APR announced that further details for the No. 45’s schedule will be revealed at a later date.

Bacarella made three Xfinity starts in 2023, scoring his first top 10 with a sixth-place run at Talladega Superspeedway. He has made 29 starts in the series since 2017.