Brayton Laster Running ARCA Daytona Race for Carroll

Brayton Laster will drive in the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway for Terry Carroll Motorsports, he announced Jan. 2.

Laster will run the No. 91.

“Three years ago, I never thought there would be a remote possibility I would even be competing anywhere near this level,” Laster said in a release. “Now we’re getting ready to go down there for our third time in a row.

“We’ve gained a lot of experience these past couple of years and now we are ready to put it all together with a new team.”

“We are really excited to go to Daytona with Brayton; we think with his experience there, we should be able to have a good run,” Justin Carroll, team manager of TCM, added. “We are looking forward to forming the relationship and advancing our program.”

Laster competed in the No. 03 for Mullins Racing at Daytona the last two seasons, scoring a best finish of 13th in 2022.

He made seven starts in the series in all in 2023, earning three top 10s, all with Rise Motorsports.

TCM did not appear in an ARCA race in 2023, last running in 2022 at Bristol Motor Speedway with Justin Carroll. It first competed in ARCA competition in 2015 on the ARCA Menards Series East circuit. 2024 will mark the team’s first start at Daytona.

The organization made four NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts with Carroll in 2023 with the No. 90, with a best finish of 23rd at Kansas Speedway. The team has not announced any Truck plans yet for 2024.

Laster tweeted Jan. 2 that future races with TCM in both the ARCA and Truck series are possible for 2024.