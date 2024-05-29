Streets of Detroit: May 31 – June 2

NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear:
Entry List
Practice No. 1 Results
Practice No. 2 Results
Round No. 1a Qualifying Results
Round No. 1b Qualifying Results
Round No. 2 Qualifying Results
Firestone Fast 6 Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Warmup Results
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear:
Entry List
Practice No. 1 Results
Practice No. 2 Results
Qualifying Results
Starting Lineup
Warmup Results
Unofficial Results
Unofficial Standings