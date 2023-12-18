Blaine Perkins Moving to RSS for 2024

Blaine Perkins will drive full time for RSS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, RSS announced Dec. 18.

Perkins will drive the No. 29, which was part time in the series in 2023.

Perkins moves to RSS from Our Motorsports, for whom he ran most of the 2023 Xfinity schedule. He started the year with SS-Green Light Racing.

He earned a best finish of 13th in 2023, coming at Martinsville Speedway.

He has one total top 10 in the series, a 10th-place run for Our at Martinsville in 2022.