Blaine Perkins Moving to RSS for 2024

Blaine Perkins will drive full time for RSS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, RSS announced Dec. 18.
Perkins will drive the No. 29, which was part time in the series in 2023.
Perkins moves to RSS from Our Motorsports, for whom he ran most of the 2023 Xfinity schedule. He started the year with SS-Green Light Racing.
He earned a best finish of 13th in 2023, coming at Martinsville Speedway.
He has one total top 10 in the series, a 10th-place run for Our at Martinsville in 2022.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.