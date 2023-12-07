Tyler Ankrum Moving to MHR for 2024

Tyler Ankrum is moving to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, MHR announced Dec. 7.

He’ll drive the No. 18, which is renumbered from the No. 35 piloted by Jake Garcia in 2023.

LIUNA will sponsor the effort for 21 out of the 23 races, with Mark Hillman as his crew chief.

Ankrum joins a lineup that includes the previously announced Christian Eckes and Daniel Dye full time, plus the part-time Jack Wood.

“Joining MHR for 2024 is an exciting next step for me and a great opportunity,” Ankrum said in a team release. “Both teams showed a ton of speed and versatility in 2023, and the results were there to show for it.

“I’m looking forward to working with Mark and his team and looking forward to being teammates with Christian, Jack and Daniel. I want to get back to the playoffs and I know the potential is there at MHR to accomplish that next year.”

Ankrum moves to the team from Hattori Racing Enterprises, for which he had driven the No. 16 since 2022.

“We’re really glad to have Tyler join the team as we continue to grow in 2024,” team owner Bill McAnally added. “Tyler has shown he can get the job done at this level, and we want to get him back in the playoffs and be a strong contender this year. Surrounding him with Mark and the No. 35 team from last season will be a great fit for Tyler and we’re excited he’s joining our expanding program.”

Hattori has not yet announced its plans for 2024.

In 2023, Ankrum earned one top five and six top 10s. He has a win, 10 top fives and 38 top 10s in 113 series starts since 2018.