Jack Wood Driving Trucks, ARCA West for McAnally

Jack Wood has moved to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and Bill McAnally Racing for the 2024 season, the team announced Dec. 6.

As part of the move, Wood will contest the full ARCA Menards Series West season with BMR in 2024, driving the No. 16.

In addition, he’ll compete in a part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride for MHR in the No. 91.

Kevin Bellicourt is Wood’s crew chief for both efforts.

“The opportunity to race for a championship with BMR and NAPA Auto Care is definitely exciting,” Wood said in a team release. “It’s a great chance to reestablish myself in the West Series, focus on racing for a title and continuing to compete on the Truck side, also. Having Kevin with me in both series is going to be a huge help to build consistency, and I’m looking forward to balancing both programs next season.”

Wood replaces Tanner Reif, who competed full time in the No. 16 in ARCA West in 2023. His plans for 2024 have not been announced.

“Having Jack join our Truck Series program is a big addition, and I’m excited to see him compete for a championship in the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet out West,” team owner Bill McAnally added. “We want to get back to victory lane in the West Series, and Jack will give us a great chance to chase our 12th championship.

“He never got to compete for a regional title, and I think the opportunity for him to do that will help him gain confidence and experience. It will also help grow the No. 91 team with Kevin into a contender in the Truck Series.”

The No. 91 makes its return to the Truck Series after a one-year break. The release did not specify if the truck would also be entered in the non-Wood races.

Wood will drive the truck at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the remainder of his 14-race schedule to be determined later.

In 2023, Wood drove a part-time Truck schedule for Kyle Busch Motorsports, earning two top 10s. He has three top 10s in 48 starts since 2021, including a full-time season with GMS Racing in 2022.

Wood also has 19 starts since 2019 in ARCA West, earning four top fives and 11 top 10s. Two of those top fives and 10s came in 2023 via a pair of fourth-place efforts; he entered three races, two with Rev Racing and one with Pinnacle Racing Group.