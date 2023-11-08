2024 ARCA Schedule Revealed

The ARCA Menards Series schedule for the 2024 season has been released on Nov. 8.
There will be 20 races held at 19 tracks next year.
The season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on the same day as the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener on Feb. 17.
The series visits Kansas Speedway twice next season, in May and September.
Phoenix Raceway in March is a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West. Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway are run with the ARCA Menards Series East. ARCA East and West schedules will be announced at a later date.
ARCA will join the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, Talladega Superspeedway, Dover, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Iowa, Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Bristol.
Additionally, ARCA will run on the same day as the Truck Series at IRP in July and Milwaukee in August.
The dirt races are run at the Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds in August and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend.
Lastly, the season finale is at Toledo Speedway in October.
2024 ARCA Menards Series Schedule
Feb. 17: Daytona International Speedway
March 8: Phoenix Raceway
April 20: Talladega Superspeedway
April 26: Dover Motor Speedway
May 4: Kansas Speedway
May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 14: Iowa Speedway
June 21: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
June 29: Berlin Raceway
July 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
July 27: Salem Speedway
Aug. 3: Elko Speedway
Aug. 16: Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 18: Illinois State Fairgrounds
Aug. 25: The Milwaukee Mile
Sept. 1: DuQuoin State Fairgrounds
Sept. 13: Watkins Glen International
Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway
Sept. 27: Kansas
Oct. 5: Toledo Speedway
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
