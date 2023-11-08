2024 ARCA Schedule Revealed

The ARCA Menards Series schedule for the 2024 season has been released on Nov. 8.

There will be 20 races held at 19 tracks next year.

The season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on the same day as the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener on Feb. 17.

The series visits Kansas Speedway twice next season, in May and September.

Phoenix Raceway in March is a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West. Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, The Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway are run with the ARCA Menards Series East. ARCA East and West schedules will be announced at a later date.

ARCA will join the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, Talladega Superspeedway, Dover, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Iowa, Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International and Bristol.

Additionally, ARCA will run on the same day as the Truck Series at IRP in July and Milwaukee in August.

The dirt races are run at the Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds in August and DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on Labor Day weekend.

Lastly, the season finale is at Toledo Speedway in October.

2024 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

Feb. 17: Daytona International Speedway

March 8: Phoenix Raceway

April 20: Talladega Superspeedway

April 26: Dover Motor Speedway

May 4: Kansas Speedway

May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 14: Iowa Speedway

June 21: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

June 29: Berlin Raceway

July 19: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

July 27: Salem Speedway

Aug. 3: Elko Speedway

Aug. 16: Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 18: Illinois State Fairgrounds

Aug. 25: The Milwaukee Mile

Sept. 1: DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Sept. 13: Watkins Glen International

Sept. 19: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 27: Kansas

Oct. 5: Toledo Speedway