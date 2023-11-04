Bringing the Heat: 2023 Championship Weekend Day 2

On this special edition of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Tom Bowles live from Phoenix Raceway for NASCAR Championship Weekend.

On day two, the guys gave their reaction to the wild NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship race that included the incident between two Championship 4 contenders, Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar. They also talk the four overtime restarts and the crowning of Ben Rhodes as series champion for the second time.

Plus, the guys preview the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday.

