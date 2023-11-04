Bringing the Heat: 2023 Championship Weekend Day 2

On this special edition of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Tom Bowles live from Phoenix Raceway for NASCAR Championship Weekend.
On day two, the guys gave their reaction to the wild NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship race that included the incident between two Championship 4 contenders, Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar. They also talk the four overtime restarts and the crowning of Ben Rhodes as series champion for the second time.
Plus, the guys preview the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday.
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.
The author of Did You Notice? (Wednesdays) Tom spends his time overseeing Frontstretch’s 40+ staff members as its majority owner and Editor-in-Chief. Based outside Philadelphia, Bowles is a two-time Emmy winner in NASCAR television and has worked in racing production with FOX, TNT, and ESPN while appearing on-air for SIRIUS XM Radio and FOX Sports 1's former show, the Crowd Goes Wild. He most recently consulted with SRX Racing, helping manage cutting-edge technology and graphics that appeared on their CBS broadcasts during 2021 and 2022.
You can find Tom’s writing here, at CBSSports.com and Athlonsports.com, where he’s been an editorial consultant for the annual racing magazine for 15 years.
