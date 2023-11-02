On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf has a conversation with IMSA driver Jordan Taylor about the Garage 56 project, his debuts in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series this year and how his alter ego of Rodney Sandstorm came to be.

After the Taylor interview, Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Adam Cheek to react to the news of Aric Almirola retiring from full-time Cup racing at the end of this season. The guys speculate about who will fill his role at Stewart–Haas Racing.

Lyle and Cheek preview the Championship 4 and give their picks during the playoff roundup. Also, they react to the Sheldon Creed soundbite from last weekend at Martinsville and break down the drama at Richard Childress Racing.

