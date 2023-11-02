Race Weekend Central
Bringing the Heat: Jordan Taylor Details Creation of Rodney Sandstrom

Trey Lyle, Stephen Stumpf and Adam Cheek

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf has a conversation with IMSA driver Jordan Taylor about the Garage 56 project, his debuts in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series this year and how his alter ego of Rodney Sandstorm came to be.

After the Taylor interview, Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Adam Cheek to react to the news of Aric Almirola retiring from full-time Cup racing at the end of this season. The guys speculate about who will fill his role at Stewart–Haas Racing.

Happy Hour: RCR Drama, Youth Movement & Denny Hamlin's Last Chance

Lyle and Cheek preview the Championship 4 and give their picks during the playoff roundup. Also, they react to the Sheldon Creed soundbite from last weekend at Martinsville and break down the drama at Richard Childress Racing.

Trey Lyle
Stephen Stumpf is the NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch, and his weekly columns include "Stat Sheet" and "4 Burning Questions." Stephen also writes commentary, contributes weekly to the "Bringing the Heat" podcast and is frequently at the track for on-site coverage. A native of Texas, Stephen began following NASCAR at age 9 after attending his first race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

