With another dominant win by Max Verstappen, a fumble by Ferrari at the moment the lights went out, and an immediate disappointment for Sergio Perez in front of his home crowd, the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix left little to talk about; for the most part, the script played out as usual.

However, what could have been and what was made an odd intersection in the form of Daniel Ricciardo netting AlphaTauri’s best result of the season on the same day that Perez made what may be the biggest blunder of his high-stakes campaign with Red Bull. As the question of Red Bull’s future just won’t stop implicating itself, Alex Gintz is joined on The Pit Straight by casual F1 fan and IndyCar connoisseur Tom Blackburn to once more tackle the question of what happens to the second Red Bull seat after 2023.

The two ponder whether Perez is the best fit for Red Bull – who are clearly seeking a decisively second-best driver – as well as what kind of driver would want Perez’s seat at the price of being the designated sidekick, and what happens when Ford and Red Bull begin their partnership in 2026. There is simply no escape from the question: what is Red Bull doing?

