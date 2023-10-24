Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Last Sunday (Oct. 22), an American driver, Logan Sargeant, took the green flag in the United States Grand Prix. The race that featured an American team on the grid, Haas F1 and the specter of a future link-up between America’s most famous racing name and its largest automaker haunting the entire weekend. Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the race with a special one-off patriotic design on his RB19 that wouldn’t look out of place at the Coca-Cola 600. Formula 1’s explosion of popularity in the Land of the Free has finally taken hold of the grid.
Two American motorsports journalists, Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz, equipped with microphones and opinions, have thoughts on the subject — and that’s before post-race disqualifications promoted Sargeant and his Williams Racing teammate Alex Albon into the points.
With Sargeant’s future at the rebuilding Williams operation, and indeed in F1, a topic of conversation of late, Swansey and Gintz examine the young Floridian’s career so far, from the junior formulae through the first 18 races of 2023, and speculate as to Sargeant’s future in the sport and Team Principal James Vowles’ approach to driver development behind closed doors.
The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.
About the author
Jack Swansey primarily covers open-wheel racing for Frontstretch and co-hosts The Pit Straight Podcast, but you can also catch him writing about NASCAR, sports cars, and anything else with four wheels and a motor. Originally from North Carolina and now residing in Los Angeles, he joined the site as Sunday news writer midway through 2022 and is an avid collector (some would say hoarder) of die-cast cars.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Sad that the greatest race car driver who has ever lived chose not to dominate F1, I guess he’s giving them a break. You can tell he’s the greatest if you visit racer.com and also check the results. In fact in more than one race he finished on the lead lap this year. Of course we are talking about Sting Ray Robb…the Mary Robbins of IndyCar.