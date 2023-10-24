Last Sunday (Oct. 22), an American driver, Logan Sargeant, took the green flag in the United States Grand Prix. The race that featured an American team on the grid, Haas F1 and the specter of a future link-up between America’s most famous racing name and its largest automaker haunting the entire weekend. Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen won the race with a special one-off patriotic design on his RB19 that wouldn’t look out of place at the Coca-Cola 600. Formula 1’s explosion of popularity in the Land of the Free has finally taken hold of the grid.

Two American motorsports journalists, Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz, equipped with microphones and opinions, have thoughts on the subject — and that’s before post-race disqualifications promoted Sargeant and his Williams Racing teammate Alex Albon into the points.

With Sargeant’s future at the rebuilding Williams operation, and indeed in F1, a topic of conversation of late, Swansey and Gintz examine the young Floridian’s career so far, from the junior formulae through the first 18 races of 2023, and speculate as to Sargeant’s future in the sport and Team Principal James Vowles’ approach to driver development behind closed doors.

