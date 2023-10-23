Christopher Bell didn’t need a walk-off win in the NASCAR Cup Series to make the Championship 4 like he did in 2022, as he scored a victory in the 4EVER 400 on Sunday (Oct. 22) at Homestead-Miami Speedway to lock himself into a shot to win the title.

Adam Cheek is back hosting and Trenton Worsham joins him from the track to break down the race, whether Kyle Larson‘s over-aggressive driving could translate to Phoenix Raceway, if Bell is the title favorite and more.

