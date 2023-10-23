Race Weekend Central
Stock Car Scoop: Could Kyle Larson’s Aggressive Driving Damage His Title Hopes?

Christopher Bell didn’t need a walk-off win in the NASCAR Cup Series to make the Championship 4 like he did in 2022, as he scored a victory in the 4EVER 400 on Sunday (Oct. 22) at Homestead-Miami Speedway to lock himself into a shot to win the title.

Christopher Bell Rallies for Homestead Win

Adam Cheek is back hosting and Trenton Worsham joins him from the track to break down the race, whether Kyle Larson‘s over-aggressive driving could translate to Phoenix Raceway, if Bell is the title favorite and more.

