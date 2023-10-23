Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Christopher Bell didn’t need a walk-off win in the NASCAR Cup Series to make the Championship 4 like he did in 2022, as he scored a victory in the 4EVER 400 on Sunday (Oct. 22) at Homestead-Miami Speedway to lock himself into a shot to win the title.
Adam Cheek is back hosting and Trenton Worsham joins him from the track to break down the race, whether Kyle Larson‘s over-aggressive driving could translate to Phoenix Raceway, if Bell is the title favorite and more.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.