Joey Logano racing in a turn in front of other cars at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Through the Gears: Homestead Betting Preview

Mark Harris

As the NASCAR schedule heads to every gambler’s favorite track, host Mark Harris (@skyboxnascar) and WryCape (@wrycape) preview the betting markets heading into Homestead-Miami Speedway.

First things first, the two give their insights on which tracks to consider as comparable and which don’t correlate as much. As for the outright market, Wry and Harris dish out five different ways to bet the favorite since betting Kyle Larson this week is damn near impossible.

Harris then gives out his best bet, as well as a couple more prop bets from Wry — including Mr. #4Ever, Kevin Harvick.

To round out the episode, Harris and Wry discuss how many drivers finish on the lead lap.

