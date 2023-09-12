Entry List: 2023 Bristol 200

The ARCA Menards Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this Thursday, September 14, in a joint race with the ARCA Menards Series East, which will contest its season finale.

There are 32 cars entered into the event, so all cars will qualify.

Landon Pembelton will make his first appearance in the series this season, driving the No. 3 for Willie Mullins.

DL Wilson will return to the series, driving the No. 10 for Fast Track Racing. Ryan Roulette is also back with FTR in its No. 12, while Tim Monroe moves to the team’s No. 01.

Kaden Honeycutt is scheduled to make his first start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 17 for Steve McGowan. Landen Lewis generally drives the car in the ARCA Menards Series West; he’s instead entered in the No. 97 for CR7 Motorsports.

Daytona winner Greg Van Alst will return to the series, driving his own No. 35.

Matt Gould is set to make his first appearance of the year, driving the Cook Racing Technologies-owned No. 42.

Jack Wood will return to the series for his eighth start of the season and his first in Rev Racing’s No. 51.

Veteran Mike Basham will make his second start of the season, driving Kimmel Racing’s No. 69.

Charles Buchanan returns to the series in his own No. 87, and Caleb Costner is also back in his own car, the No. 93.

MAN Motorsports and Tanner Arms return with the No. 95.

After skipping Kansas Speedway, AJ Moyer is back with Wayne Peterson Racing in its No. 06.

The Bristol 200 is set to get underway this Thursday, September 14, at 6:00 p.m. ET. Watch all the action live on Fox Sports 1, or tune in to MRN, SiriusXM Ch. 391, or ARCARacing.com.

