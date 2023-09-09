Justin Allgaier Wins Xfinity Series Pole at Kansas

Justin Allgaier won his ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Kansas Speedway Saturday (Sept. 9) morning, turning a lap of 176.206 mph. Allgaier will share the front row with Sammy Smith, who just missed out on the pole with a 175.347. Cole Custer qualified third at a 174.972 mph.

Two-time Kansas winner Brandon Jones qualified fourth in his quest to win his way into the playoffs. Daniel Hemric will start fifth in his rebranded No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Josh Berry found speed with a unique line, but contact with the wall off of Turn 4 left the No. 8 in sixth, with John Hunter Nemechek just behind in seventh.

Riley Herbst, Austin Hill and Brett Moffit round out the top 10.

All eyes turn to Herbst to see if he can outduel Parker Kligerman for the final playoff spot. While Herbst qualified eight, Kligerman starts 15th and will need to gain some spots early to close the gap to Herbst and try to earn stage points in the short opening stage.

Further up in the points, Hill will try to maintain his points lead on Nemechek in the battle for the regular season championship.

The Xfinity Series takes on Kansas Speedway in the Kansas Lottery 300. Race coverage starts Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

