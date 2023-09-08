Jesse Love Wins Pole for ARCA Race at Kansas

Points leader Jesse Love won the pole for Friday night’s (Sept. 8) ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Love won the pole for the fifth time in 2023, the ninth time of his ARCA career and his second straight at Kansas. Love won the spring ARCA race at Kansas too, leading 96 of the 100 laps.

Love’s Venturini Motorsports teammate Dean Thompson will start on the front row in second place. Love and Thompson both are running double duty Friday at Kansas, participating in both the ARCA and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races.

Making his national ARCA series debut, Carson Kvapil will start third in the No. 28 Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet.

Connor Mosack starts fourth after pacing the field during the practice session. He’s followed by Rev Racing drivers Andres Perez de Lara and Lavar Scott in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Frankie Muniz, Jake Finch, Christian Rose and Cody Coughlin round out the starting top 10 in seventh through 10th, respectively.

With only 21 drivers entered, all drivers will compete in Friday night’s 100-lap race.

The ARCA Kansas race will start at 6 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

