Stephen Mallozzi Adds Outback Sponsorship for Bristol

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Stephen Mallozzi and AM Racing will have a new sponsor when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 14, as Outback Steakhouse will sponsor the No. 22, AM announced Sept. 5.

It’s the first time the chain has sponsored an entry in NASCAR’s national series since 2020.

“I am absolutely stoked to bring Outback Steakhouse on board,” Mallozzi said in a team release. “To have a nationally recognized brand on the side of my truck is enormous for me, not just because I get behind the wheel another time, but because it helps my brand image in a big way. Not to mention, it doesn’t hurt to have a good relationship with a brand that makes some of the best steaks in the country!”

Mallozzi, when not driving in the Craftsman Truck Series, is an employee at Outback, working as a server since 2021 across multiple locations.

In three Truck starts in 2023, Mallozzi has a best finish of 24th at Pocono Raceway.

The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is set to get underway from Bristol at 9 p.m. ET. Watch Mallozzi and the rest of the truck series live on FOX Sports 1, or listen in to MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio for live radio.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article