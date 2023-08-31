Linus Lundqvist Signs Multi-Year Deal With CGR

Linus Lundqvist has signed a multi-year deal with Chip Ganassi Racing to compete for the team in the NTT IndyCar Series, CGR announced Aug. 31.

“Joining Chip Ganassi Racing is an absolute dream come true for me,” Lundqvist said in a team release. “Stepping up to race full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series, and to do so with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working for throughout my career.

“It is hard to explain how much this means to me. I am incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike and to everyone who has backed me on this journey, including of course my family.”

Added CGR Managing Director Mike Hull: “It’s terrific that the opportunity to hire Linus, a proven winner, plus the reigning 2022 INDY NXT champion is now a reality at Chip Ganassi Racing. He has shown that his on-track performance creates the racecraft separation that’s required in INDYCAR today. Growing together with Linus is what comes next.”

Lundqvist, the reigning INDY NXT champion, has shown speed this season in his three 2023 starts with Meyer Shank Racing, setting the fastest lap times of the day in two of his three starts.

His best finish came at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where he finished 12th.

His car number for 2024 has not been announced.

