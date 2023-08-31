Lewis Hamilton, George Russell Returning with Mercedes Through 2025

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell extended their existing deals with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team through the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday (Aug. 31).

Hamilton, who is in his 11th season with the team, is tied for the most world championships with seven alongside Michael Schumacher, and holds the record for most pole positions (104) and race wins (103) among other records.

The 38-year-old Hamilton was in his finial year with Mercedes and had been in talks with team principal Toto Wolff on a new deal, which has come to fruition.

He was fourth in the driver standings when he inked the new deal.

“We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal,” said Hamilton. “Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams. We continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.”

Russell, 25-years-old, captured his only F1 win in 2022 at the Brazilian Grand Prix. He finished fourth in the Drivers’ Championship in 2022. Leading up to the Italian Grand Prix, at the time of his signing, he placed seventh in the 2023 Drivers’ standings.

“I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the junior program back in 2017,” Russell said. “It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025. After stepping up to the Mercedes seat last year, I wanted to reward the trust and belief that Toto [Wolff] and the rest of the team placed in me. Taking my first pole position and race win last year was an unforgettable feeling.

“We have made some significant steps over the last 18 months and are only getting stronger as a team. I’m excited to help continue to build on that momentum as we progress into 2024 and 2025 as we continue to focus on returning to the very front of the pack.”

“Continuing with our current driver line-up was a straightforward decision,” team principal Toto Wolff said. “We have the strongest pairing on the grid and both drivers are playing a crucial role in the team to move us forward. The strength and stability they provided will be key building blocks for our future success.”

The freshly extended drivers will continue the season at the Monza Circuit, Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. ET. Broadcasting in the United States will be provided by ESPN and ESPN+.

