F1 Season 2023: A Look Into the Finest Car, Best Upgrade & the Disappointment So Far

The season 2023 of Formula 1 racing had been a hell of a pack of excitement and developments, with the most compelling dramas being the upgrade battles among teams.

As the summer break nears its end and the racing will be set to resume, now is the best time to reflect upon some of the technical factors that have shaped the racing season so far.

As the summer break nears its end and the racing will be set to resume, now is the best time to reflect upon some of the technical factors that have shaped the racing season so far.

Red Bull RB19 – Finest Car

Regarding the most astonishing car in F1 races so far in 2023, it is hard to argue against the Red Bull RB19. With a whooping record of 100% success of 12 wins from 12 races, it is no surprise that this car dominated the track throughout the season.

Even though the incredible driving skills of Max Verstappen were a major contributing factor, the car RB19 itself is a better version of the previous season’s winner RB18. Both developments share some features, including the long travel rear suspension, high-roofed venturi tunnels, a high degree of anti-dive in the front suspension geometry and more.

Such features enable the car to derive more consistent underbody downforce as compared to the competitors, particularly at low speeds and higher ride heights and vice versa.

What’s more eye-catching is the even more sophisticated underbody design of RB19 than its predecessor. The car flaunts a greater degree of anti-squat built into the rear suspension and a more effective DRS stall. The additional features allowed the RB19 to build up on the plus points of RB18 and show an even better aerodynamic efficiency advantage over the competition.

McLaren MCL60, Austria – Best Upgrade

McLaren started the 2023 season at a qualifying pace almost 2% slower; however, the advancement was quite remarkable as the season advanced. In the last three races before the break, the McLaren team was only 0.1% behind, which remarks an incredible improvement in F1 standards.

Previously, the car has undergone two major upgrades that focused on energizing the airflow in the part of the floor tunnels, thus increasing its speed towards the back, making the diffuser more effective.

The upgrades in MCL60 Austria were even more extreme and involved a re-engineered cooling system with a new radiator layout. This upgrade allowed for a more aggressively profiled tunnel. The car’s performance surpassed all of its previous achievements consistently.

Lando Norris managed to pass and pull away from Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes to claim fourth place in Austria. After that, he qualified on the front row at Silverstone, led for a few laps, and finished the line in 2nd place, following the same results in Hungary.

From being a tail-under raising with Alfa, Williams, and AlphaTauri, the MCL60 has become a serious contender for the best car other than Red Bull.

Ferrari SF23 – Biggest Disappointment

The high expectations that everyone had for the SF23 this season turned to dust. Despite being the second fastest qualifying car to the data, Ferrari's deficit to Red Bull has escalated since last year. It often loses its 2nd place status during the races.

The design of SF23, including out-washing side-podsm remained the same as last year, with greater emphasis placed on straight-line speed. However, this came at the cost of reduced downforce, and inconsistent delivery of downforce through varying operating conditions made it difficult for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to drive with full confidence.

Despite everything, recent upgrades suggest that the team is putting forth the issues of the car’s weakness and heading in the right direction.

Wrap Up

That’s a wrap for the racing before season break; what matters now is how the race will proceed forwards after the summer break.

