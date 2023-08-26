Ryan Preece ‘Pretty Close’ to Contract Extension With SHR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ryan Preece is close to closing on a contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing for 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series, he told Frontstretch on Saturday Aug. 26 at Daytona International Speedway.

“I think we’re pretty close [to an extension],” Preece told Frontstretch. “I would say there is a really good chance I will be back with SHR in the No. 41 next year.”

Other sources further confirmed Preece’s contract negotiations with SHR.

Preece’s comments come during a year where he finds himself 24th in the Cup points standings with only one race left before the beginning of the playoffs.

In 2023, he has earned one top five and one top 10 when he finished fifth at Richmond Raceway in July.

So far, SHR has announced Josh Berry as joining the organization for 2024, replacing the soon-to-retire Kevin Harvick. Chase Briscoe signed a multi-year deal earlier this year that would keep him with the team, too. Aric Almirola‘s status for 2024 is not yet known.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article