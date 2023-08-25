Through the Gears: Daytona Betting Preview

Michael Massie makes his return to the Through the Gears podcast for NASCAR’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Massie opens the episode giving his thoughts on the last four NASCAR Cup Series race winners from a wagering perspective.

Host Mark Harris then dives in to the outright board and names every driver on the list, for good reason. The two give out their favorite bets, then turn their eyes to the prop market. Harris and Massie are on a few of the same teams.

To round out the episode, Harris attempts to give out a best bet at a superspeedway. What could go wrong?

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article